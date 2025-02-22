Carmella’s Time with WWE Reportedly Over

It seems we aren’t going to see Carmella doing the moonwalk in WWE anytime soon, as reports have now stated her time with the company is done. According to Fightful Select, Carmella’s contract with WWE has expired, so she is no longer part of the company’s roster. So far she hasn’t addressed it publicly, and neither has her husband Corey Graves, but we’ll keep you updated if any of that changes.

If this is the case, it’s a rather quiet end to Carmella’s tenure in WWE. Over the 12 years she was part of the company, Carmella had been one of the company’s more popular superstars and has been a Money in the Bank winner and WWE Women’s Champion along the way.

Even when she wasn’t in the Title picture herself, she was in big-time feuds or in comedy gold pairings, like when Carmella and R-Truth went on a dancing tear and then later built an around part of Monday Night Raw around trying to keep the 24/7 Championship.

Fans haven’t seen Carmella in the ring for around two years, which was initially due to an injury. Carmella would make a return in 2023 to kick things back into gear, but she would then go on maternity leave not long after that, which would obviously take her away from the ring for some time.

There were reports indicating she was working on a return to the rig, but the development of dropped foot syndrome kept that return from happening.

We wish Carmella all the best and hope to see her back in the ring down the line.

