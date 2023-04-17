The Sandman Season 2: Neil Gaiman Reveals Major Update About Future of the Netflix Series

Last fall, Netflix renewed The Sandman for a second season — though the new episodes of the hit series based on the ambitious DC comic of the same name may not actually be called Season 2 — after months of speculation, but there has been little news about The Sandman since. The lack of updates has left fans to wonder what is going on with the series but now, creator Neil Gaiman is offering a major update about the future of the series — and it sounds like things a moving right along.

On his Tumblr, a fan asked Gaiman for "a little news" on the next batch of episodes of The Sandman to which Gaiman wrote that the scripts are in place, casting is in progress, and sets are being made.

"Scripts are written," he wrote. "We are casting the first episode we will be shooting. Sets are being designed."

Why won't new episodes of The Sandman be called "Season 2"?

When Netflix announced new episodes of The Sandman, they didn't refer to it as "Season 2". Earlier this year at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this, teasing that no matter what the new episodes are called, they will arrive "in a really cool way".

"Netflix has not gone on record as calling it a Season 2, on purpose," Park explained. "And so, I will, from now on and in the future, and possibly until the end of the universe not refer to it as Season 2 until we know what it is."

"There is more Sandman coming in a really cool way and it can take many forms, so we're starting shooting in the summer and we're gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take," Park continued. "And I'm really excited to share the format of what that might be with everybody eventually."

What is The Sandman about?

The Sandman is based on the iconic comic from Neil Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence. Season 1 of the series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptise as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

