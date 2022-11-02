The Sandman will return for a second season, Netflix confirmed today. The announcement comes after weeks of hoping and speculating among fans, even as The Sandman topped streaming charts for several of those weeks. Netflix was slow to renew the series. Executive producer Neil Gaiman, who co-created and wrote the original The Sandman comics, explained that this was due to the show's large budget. However, Netflix seemed to have decided that continuing The Sandman's story for another season would be worthwhile. The second season will presumably pick up where the first season left off, with the beginning of the story arc titled "Season of Mists" in the comics.

According to Deadline, the renewal confirmation comes after an accidental leak on the DC Comics Twitter account. "The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless," the since-deleted tweet read.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in August, when Netflix released a bonus episode of The Sandman, Gaiman and showrunner Allan Heinberg discussed which Sandman stories thye most anticipate adapting.

"'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" Gaiman said. "I really want to see that. Really want to see 'Ramadan' and I love the fact that one of the reasons I'm saying I want to see Ramadan is because I don't know how we would do it. Would we move back into animation for that? Would we create a whole new way of storytelling? How do you indicate that you're in a story and the story world rather than in our reality? And I think I would love, and one that I'm really excited to tell doesn't really have Dream in it all, which is a story called 'Hob's Leviathan,' which is a whole gambling-on-a tall ship-out-in-the ocean story in I think about 1905, 1890's maybe, and I would love to see that story done mostly just because I think Kingsley's Hob is one of my favorite things on screen. It was just a glorious surprise in episode six. How funny and grounded and human he manages to be while also being awful sometimes. And I would love to see that character. Just see more of it."

Heinberg added, "I vote yes to all of those. I would add 'The Parliament of Rooks' to that list, which I hope we'll be about to get to do, and 'Three Septembers in a January.' I would love to do all of those worlds, and actually, if we could somehow manage it as it's own miniseries, perhaps. But now I'm getting greedy."

The Sandman's first season is now streaming now on Netflix.