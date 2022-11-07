The Santa Clause Stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd Reunite

To quote Judy the Elf: "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." But you have to see to believe the photos reuniting The Santa Clause trilogy stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd, who walked the snowy-white carpet at Sunday's world premiere of The Santa Clauses. The new limited series, streaming with a two-episode premiere November 16th on Disney+, is the sequel to the trilogy about Scott Calvin (Allen) and son Charlie's (Lloyd) "family business": bringing Christmas presents to the world as Santa Claus. Allen and Lloyd starred together in the hit holiday movie trilogy, which began with 1994's The Santa Clause and was followed by 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

The photos, which you can see below, also reunited Allen with his two-time Santa Clause co-star Elizabeth Mitchell, returning as Mrs. Claus (a.k.a. Carol Calvin).





(Photo: Disney+)

(Photo: Disney+)

The Santa Clauses cast includes original stars Lloyd as Charlie and David Kromholtz as grumpy Head Elf Bernard, back for the first time since 2002's Santa Clause 2. They're joined by a new cast of characters that includes Scott and Carol's children — Buddy (Austin Kane) and Sandra (played by Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick) — Santa's trusted right-hand elf Noel (Devin Bright), North Pole Chief of Staff elf Betty (Matilda Lawler), and father-daughter duo Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) and Grace (Rupali Redd).

In The Santa Clauses, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

There's another reunion behind the scenes: Jack Burditt, who created Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing, serves as executive producer and showrunner. Allen executive produces with Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (1994's The Santa Clause), and Rick Messina (2002's The Santa Clause 2, Allen's Jungle 2 Jungle). Jason Winer (Modern Family, Single Parents) wrote, directed, and executive produced the series for Disney's 20th Television.

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses are streaming November 16th on Disney+.