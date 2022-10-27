The Santa Clauses Trailer Released by Disney+

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today, Disney+ debuted a new trailer and promotional art for the upcoming series The Santa Clauses, which brings back Tim Allen as Santa Claus for one final go-'round -- and then another, apparently. Fans have known for a while that Scott Calvin (Allen) retires as Santa in the series, and hands the title over to a new character played by Kal Penn (A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas), but according to the trailer, it looks like he hands over the reins to someone else first -- and it goes catastrophically wrong.

The series brings back a number of characters and cast members from Allen's trilogy of Santa Clause movies, which were released between 1994 and 2006. It also introduces a number of new faces, including characters played by Penn and Pretty Woman's Laura San Giacomo. According to the series' credits, Penn plays a character named Simon Choksi, continuing the "SC" (Scott Calvin/Santa Claus) naming convention from the original series. He also, like Scott, appears to be a family man whose life will be thrown into a little upheaval if he has to take on the Father Christmas role.

The first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere Wednesday, November 16, exclusively on Disney+. Episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays after that.

You can see the trailer below.

The series stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

Award-winning Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family," "Frasier," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is the executive producer and showrunner and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench ("Last Man Standing"), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Here's the official series synopsis: Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.