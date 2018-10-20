‘The Simpsons’ Episode 666 Will Be a Treehouse of Horror Episode

The Treehouse of Horror episode in the next season of The Simpsons is going to hold a very special, nefarious distinction.

The Simpsons has been on the air for 30 seasons, which means next season they’ll reach episode number 666. The producers plan to make that episode the 30th installment of the annual Treehouse of Horror anthology.

“Next year, ‘Treehouse of Horror XXX’ will coincidentally be Simpsons episode 666,” executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly. “As we planned it in 1989!”

The Simpsons hasn’t yet been officially renewed for its 31st season, but signs are pointing towards the series extending its record as the longest-running scripting entertainment television series of all time.

“I’d like to do more seasons, just to ensure that that doesn’t cause the end of the world,” Jean joked.

While fans will have a while to wait before getting to episode 666, Jean did tease what’s to come when “Treehouse of Horror XXIX” airs this Sunday.

“Cthulhu, the ancient creature of the sea, gets into an eating contest with Homer,” Jean teased. “I’ll leave you to guess who might win.”

The episode synopsis teases homages to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Jurassic Park, and The Three Face of Eve. Here it is, from FOX:

“Homer wins an eating contest against the mythical Cthulhu, Springfield is overrun by plant body-snatchers, Lisa finally snaps and Mr. Burns opens a retirement home with some Jurassic upgrades.”

FOX has released a clip from the episode that revealed some surprising cameos from two other FOX shows: Futurama and The Orville.

The Simpsons began the Treehouse of Horror tradition in its second season. Inspired by EC Comics horror anthologies from the 1950s, each Treehouse of Horror episode features three separate stories with a horror, science fiction, or supernatural premise that abandons any sense of realism or continuity with the series as a whole. Often these stories will be a direct parody or homage of another work in that genre.

The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror XXIX” airs Sunday, October 21 at 8 p.m. on FOX. “Treehouse of Horror XXX” is expected to air around the same time next year.