The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis in Feliz Navidad Release Announced by Disney+

The Simpsons will be meeting superstar Italian singer Andrea Bocelli – and his family – in a new Disney+ special. Entitled "The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'", the holiday-themed special will stream on Disney+ starting on December 15th. In the synopsis provided by Disney+, we get the story of how "Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia."

The Bocellis won't just be getting an animated makeover for this; Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia will also release a new single, "Feliz Navidad" which is both featured in The Simpsons crossover and on The Bocellis' recent collab album, A Family Christmas.

Disney+ has been tapping into The Simpsons franchise for special feature releases, usually tied into to some cultural event or (of course) some other Disney brand. "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens From Its Nap'" or "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" are just two examples – now there's a holiday special that will bring The Simpsons into the Disney+ Christmas collection. Andrea Bocelli, voice, face, and story are all part of a world-famous career in music. Getting to play in The Simpsons Universe is just another milestone success for him.

Here are the details released by Disney+:

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE NEW SHORT "THE SIMPSONS MEET THE BOCELLIS IN 'FELIZ NAVIDAD'" LAUNCHING DEC. 15, EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+ Christmas is coming early this year for fans of "The Simpsons!" Today, Disney+ announced that the new short "The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" will launch December 15 exclusively on the streaming service.



On December 15, Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single "Feliz Navidad" featured in the short and off their new album, "A Family Christmas."



The festivities continue December 17 as "The Simpsons" celebrates 33 years since its first episode aired in 1989. The first 33 seasons of "The Simpsons" are currently available to stream on Disney+.



"The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" is the latest in a collection of shorts from "The Simpsons" created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts "Welcome to the Club," "When Billie Met Lisa" (Emmy® nominated), "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" (Emmy® nominated), "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" and "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service.

"The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" will stream on Disney+ starting on December 15th.