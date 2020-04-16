The Simpsons New Couch Gag Makes Nod At Coronavirus Quarantine

The new episode of The Simpsons that will premiere this Sunday will hit close to home for a lot of Americans around the country as the titular characters are in the same situation as them: stuck at home in quarantine and eager for any kind of entertainment. In the new gag, seemingly guest animated but that’s not been confirmed by Fox, the family finds themselves taking to the world via VR goggles as Homer flies a plane, Bart snowboards, Marge surfs, Lisa deep sea dives, and Maggie puts the pedal to the metal on tricycle. Watch the full clip in the player above!

Set to air Sunday, April 19, the new episode is titled “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” and described as follows: “Cletus becomes a helium tycoon. Meanwhile, Marge reunites with baby Hudson from Playdate with Destiny in the all-new episode of The Simpsons. Four more episodes remain in season 31 of The Simpsons after this Sunday’s episode.

The Simpsons will return for season 32 starting this fall, assuming it’s not delayed due to the coronavirus, which will bring the series to a total of 713 episodes once that season concludes. It’s unclear if the series will return for more episodes after its 32nd season, though rumors began to circulate late last year that the series would finally come to an end when theme composer Danny Elfman claimed he’d heard the show would be ending. Executive producer Al Jean quickly took to social media to say that these rumors were untrue, tweeting on Thanksgiving: “We are all thankful that the following article is NOT TRUE.”

The Simpsons remains the longest-running animated series of all time and one of the longest-running primetime series of all time. The first thirty seasons of The Simpsons are now streaming on Disney+, though their inclusion has drawn the ire of some fans as much of the show is being presented in the incorrect aspect ratio. Disney+ recently revealed that the original versions of the first 19 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the streaming service in May.

The Simpsons have become a key part of Disney’s crown jewels since they acquired 20th Century FOx, using their humorous no-holds-barred approach to pop culture to further skewer their own brands. Just last month they did an episode with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo while Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige lent his voice to a Thanos-inspired villain named Chinnos.