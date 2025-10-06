The Simpsons Reveals Whole New Side of One of Its Most Famous Locations After 36 Years

The Simpsons is now airing Season 37 with Fox on Sunday evenings, and the newest episode of the series has showed a whole new side of one of the franchise’s most famous locations after 36 long years of the series. The Simpsons is gearing up for a huge future with not only a new movie planned, but several new seasons of the TV series already renewed through the immediate future. There are going to be lots of new opportunities to continue expanding on the series’ characters and locations more so than ever before, and still some chances to surprise even the most dedicated of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last few seasons of The Simpsons have offered some surprising shake ups for each of the characters as new angles on each of them have been revealed, but it turns out that these shake ups have also been extended to the town of Springfield itself. The Simpsons‘ newest episode features a sequence set at Moe’s Tavern (or bar, depending on the episode) much like many episodes in the series before, but this time around there’s a big shake up with an actual look at the back alley that we’ve heard about many times before.

The Simpsons Reveals New Look at Moe’s in Season 37

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 2, titled “Keep Chalm and Gary On,” sees Superintendent Chalmers fired from the position when he’s accused of plagiarizing a report from college (as part of a wider fight against the use of artificial intelligence in schools). Taking refuge at Moe’s, there’s a brief moment where Homer and the others try to comfort him before they get annoyed with how much Chalmers keeps talking about the situation. Quickly deciding to run away, we get to see the back alley of Moe’s for the first real time.

While The Simpsons has mentioned the back end of Moe’s a few times over the years (such as the famous “Barney guarding job”), and might have even shown it quickly in passing, this is the first real sequence that spends time in that area itself. The joke is taken even further as Moe still “bartends” the dumpster outside before it’s revealed that Barney thinks of it as his home. It’s a small sequence, but a showcase of how this long series is continuing to change and grow.

What Does This Mean for The Simpsons Future?

20th Television Animation

This episode also reveals a fun new look at the Nuclear Power Plant as Chalmers is sent to go clean the drain pipes, but this is all just further evidence that the creative team behind the series still has a lot of potential ideas to show. Not only are we getting new insight into these classic characters like Chalmers as he’s taken out of his position, but there are opportunities to expand other parts of the town through new art.

It can be something as small as the reveal of a back alley, but it really means a lot to a long running show like this. Because while lapsed fans might think the show has been just spinning its wheels, moments like this that still find literal new sides of things to highlight are a big deal this far into the show’s run. There’s still a healthy, and fiery spirit of creative energy at hand.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!