The Simpsons Creator Makes More Predictions For The Future

The Simpsons has a long future ahead of it, as the beloved animated franchise has been renewed all the way up until season forty. In the past, the story of Springfield has seemingly made quite a few predictions that have come true, a fact that hasn’t been missed by those who created the long-running comedy. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening made predictions for the future, while current showrunner Matt Selman was more than happy to weigh in. Get your lottery numbers ready because The Simpsons’ creators are once again ready to predict the future.

To start things off, Matt Groening joked that he is a time traveler who is priivy to information about what is to come, “We are time travelers. The Simpsons predicts Elon Musk will be the first man to land on Mars. Amazingly, he will crash land on Mars. But he will radio back that he is marooned there forever. And most emotionally of all, he will be able to hear the cheering all the way. America will return the Statue of Liberty to France and North America remembers what the word Liberty means. The Simpsons predicts kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA. And here’s how you do it. Grab the TV remote, go to menu, go to controls, vertical controls, look for channel list, and delete Fox News.”

The Simpsons Showrunner Looks Into A Crystal Ball

Matt Selman, the current Simpsons showrunner, shared his thoughts about the show’s ability to see into the future while also addressing the recent “deep fakes” that tried to make fans believe the show had predicted the “Coldplay” viral moment, “Who could be so dumb? Of all our 800 episodes we did, that those two dumb white folks — I don’t what to call, the takes are done — like, who could think, who has such little reactive intelligence that this is in The Simpsons? And of course, the answer is hundreds and hundreds of millions of people! When you see something that claims to be a Simpsons prediction, just think for one second. Could that have possibly been on the show? That’s all, just think one second and then comment on the thing, ‘They are magic, they’re wizards, they did it again.’”

For those missing the wacky hijinks of Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie, The Simpsons fans won’t be waiting much longer to see the series return. On Sunday, September 28th, the show will return at 8:00 PM Eastern on Fox to kick off its thirty-seventh season. The show will be joined by Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers during the Animation Domination block. Family Guy will premiere at some point in 2026, returning for its twenty-fourth season for those wondering where Quahog’s finest are for the upcoming animation block.

Via TV Insider