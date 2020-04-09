The Simpsons: Playdate With Destiny Short Coming to Disney+ on Friday

When Disney released Pixar’s Onward in theaters back in March, it included a brand new short from The Simpsons attached before the film. Pixar Animation Studios has traditionally released its own original shorts in theaters with its films, but Disney has shaken things up on a couple of occasions recently. Coco‘s theatrical release came with the debut of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, while Onward was accompanied by Playdate With Destiny, a short that follows the young Maggie Simpson. Since its theatrical run was cut short by the closing of movie theaters around the country, Onward is already streaming on Disney+, and now Playdate With Destiny is set to join it there.

Disney announced on Thursday morning that Playdate With Destiny would be released on Disney+ on Friday, April 10th, joining Onward on the streaming service. Now, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available to watch in one place, alongside The Simpsons Movie and this new original short. Disney also revealed that the award-winning 2012 short The Longest Daycare would be streaming later in the month.

Playdate With Destiny follows Maggie on a trip to the park. When she faces peril on the playground, Maggie is saved by a heroic young baby, who winds up stealing her heart. She can’t wait to see her beloved on the following day, but things don’t go quite as she planned.

As it turns out, Playdate With Destiny was originally conceived as part of a story for an episode of The Simpsons, but was eventually turned into its own short film.

“It started because two of our writers, Tom Gammill and Max Pross, pitched the basic idea as part of a Simpsons story [for the show] a couple of years ago,” The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean said in an interview earlier this year. “When we did the episode, [executive producer] Jim Brooks thought they could turn that part into a theatrical short. So, we delayed the episode, which will now air April 19.”

