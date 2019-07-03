The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pops Are Live

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes have been an annual Halloween tradition for the last three decades, and Funko is taking note with a series of new Pop figures highlighting classic uh…mutations from the series. This includes King Homer (Treehouse of Horror III), Fly Bart (Treehouse of Horror VIII), Cat Marge (Treehouse of Horror XIII), Demon Lisa (Treehouse of Horror XXV), and Alien Maggie (Treehouse of Horror IX).

All of the new The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pops are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September, so you should have them in time for next year’s episode. Inside that link you’ll also find previously released Pops in The Simpsons Funko lineup. Here’s hoping that a Donut Head Homer Pop figure joins the Treehouse of Horror collection sometime in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Funko news, this SDCC 2019 / Previews Exclusive Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Pop figure was first made available for pre-order back in May. The initial batch sold out quickly, but your second chance to reserve one is happening right now. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here on Amazon with shipping slated for August 28th.

The SDCC version of the limbless Pickle Rick Pop is a glow-in-the-dark version of a previous PX exclusive Pop figure, which indicates that Funko Pop Rick’s pickle experiments resulted in a high dose of radiation in an alternate universe.

In addition to the SDCC Pickle Rick Pop, Funko and Amazon have teamed up to release some Prime Day exclusive Pops, and this Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure is the crown jewel. It measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here just so you can get one. The same goes for the second Prime Day Pop figure below.

Indeed, the second Prime Day exclusive is this this SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th. Note that a new SpongeBob The Best 200 Episodes Ever DVD box set is also up for pre-order for Prime members for $68.99 (23% off) as part of the event.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.