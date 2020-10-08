The Simpsons Unveils New Photos From Treehouse of Horror XXXI

The calendar might say it's October, but The Simpsons fans know that Halloween isn't really on the way until we get the annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode of the animated series, which is known to offer audiences parodies of well-known horror stories and popular films. To get audiences ready for this year's installment, Treehouse of Horror XXXI, all-new images from the episode have been released, teasing the terror and hilarity in store for audiences. This year's Halloween tribute of The Simpsons will be premiering on Fox on Sunday, October 18th. Fans of the series can also tune in to Freeform, which regularly broadcasts Treehouse of Horror episodes throughout October.

This year's segments are entitled "Toy Gory," "Into the Homerverse," and "Be Kind, Rewind." The first sequence appears to be a parody of Toy Story while the second entry will be a parody of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with some fans thinking the final segment could be a parody of the 2008 film Be Kind Rewind.

Check out photos from the new episode below and tune in to the premiere of Treehouse of Horror XXXI on Sunday, October 18th.