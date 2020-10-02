The Simpsons Season 31 Now on Disney+

✖

Disney+ subscribers have a few things to look forward to in the coming months, what with The Mandalorian season 2 and WandaVision. That said, they also have something to check out right now, as The Simpsons season 31 is now streaming on Disney+. The newest season of the longest-running scripted primetime show is now available on Disney+, which includes 22 new episodes joining the rest of the Simpsons catalog available on the service. Among those episodes is Bart the Bad Guy, which features Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo as well as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Maria Hill herself Cobie Smulders.

Season 31 also features the return of Baby Hudson in The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby and the 30th entry in the Treehouse of Horror anthology and the debut of a new anthology titled Thanksgiving of Horror.

Thew new seasons features several guest stars including Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Joey King, Jim Parsons, Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Lilly Singh, Chrissy Teigan, Weezer, and John Legend, and you can find the official season 31 episode descriptions below.

“The Winter of Our Monetized Content” (Season 31, Episode 1)

Homer and Bart becomes viral sensations. Meanwhile Lisa is sent to detention and is forced to make license plates.

“Go Big or Go Homer” (Season 31, Episode 2)

Homer befriends a younger man who idolizes him. They make a dangerous entry into to pizza business.

“The Fat Blue Line” (Season 31, Episode 3)

Fat Tony is framed and Wiggum must exonerate him. Homer uses his butt as a pickpocketing decoy.

“Treehouse of Horror XXX” (Season 31, Episode 4)

This 666th episode of the Simpsons parodies the Omen and Stranger Things, not to mention a little Crazy Rich Aliens.

“Gorillas On the Mast” (Season 31, Episode 5)

Homer buys a boat and is dismayed to learn the cost of operation. Lisa frees a whale so Bart frees a gorilla.

“Marge the Lumberjill (Season 31, Episode 6)

Marge feels get life is boring, so she takes up timbersports and novels to Oregon, birthplace of Matt Groening.

“Livin’ la Pura Vida” (Season 31, Episode 7)

Homer and Marge go in a vacation with other families that goes awry. They are shocked to find who’s really behind it.

“Thanksgiving of Horror” (Season 31, Episode 8)

The bloody first Thanksgiving, a black mirror of thanksgiving preparations and the horrifying last Thanksgiving.

“Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?” (Season 31, Episode 9)

Todd loses his faith in God; Homer and Ned share a near-death experience.

“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (Season 31, Episode 10)

Sideshow Bob returns, and Christmas is threatened. Bart tries to make sense of it all.

“Hail to the Teeth” (Season 31, Episode 11)

Marge’s old suitor Artie Ziff returns, and he’s engaged. Meanwhile a man tells Lisa she’d be more popular if she smiled more and against her wishes she does.

“The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson” (Season 31, Episode 12)

The sea captain finds a treasure he’s been searching for all his life but it’s taken from him. The town uses it to fund STEM classrooms.

“Frinkoin” (Season 31, Episode 13)

Professor Frink develops a crypto currency that makes him rich. Then he wonders if his new friends are true friends.

“Bart the Bad Guy” (Season 31, Episode 14)

Bart learns the ending of an upcoming blockbuster, and it gives him power over the town. Powerful superheroes decide to take a hand.

“Screenless” (Season 31, Episode 15)

The family goes without electronic devices. Then one member surprisingly cracks and they head to rehab.

“Better off Ned” (Season 31, Episode 16)

After a prank, Ned mentors Bart and his life greatly improves. A jealous Homer becomes a mentor to Nelson.

“Highway to Well” (Season 31, Episode 17)

Marge gets a job at a marijuana dispensary. Homer begins selling pot out of Moe’s back room.

“The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” (Season 31, Episode 18)

Cletus becomes a helium tycoon. Maggie reunited with baby Hudson from Playdate with Destiny.

“Warrin’ Priests” (Season 31, Episode 19)

Pete Holmes guest stars as a charismatic new preacher. Lovejoy investigates his mysterious past.

“Warrin’ Priests Part Two” (Season 31, Episode 20)

Reverend Lovejoy confronts a popular new pastor from his dark past. Lisa is shattered.

“The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds” (Season 31, Episode 21)

Lisa makes a new friend who loves horses, but she becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls.

“The Way of the Dog” (Season 31, Episode 22)

After the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge the family explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper.