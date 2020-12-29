The Stand "Blank Page" Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos for "Blank Page", the upcoming third episode of the nine episode The Stand limited series debuting on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 31st. The episode will introduce more fully the character of Nick Andros (Henry Zaga) and give more of both Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo) and Nadine Cross' (Amber Heard) stories as well as deal a bit more with the Boulder Free Zone as well as a mysterious visitor who will rattle Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and her chosen Committee.

The episode will continue the non-linear narrative established by the first two episodes of the series, allowing the story to continue to focus on the characters as things advance toward the good versus evil showdown. It's that good versus evil story and the focus on the characters that Greg Kinnear, who plays Glen Bateman in the series, told ComicBook.com lets the story remain both popular and relevant today.

"I don't think there's honestly a Stephen King story that wouldn't be great in terms of a storytelling and motion picture medium." Kinnear said. "I mean, he tells good stories, many of them are high concept, very high concept at times. But as I say, I think his strength lies in characters. You know, you ultimately live or die based upon whether or not you believe the people who are interacting in these stories and I think the success of The Stand which really has stood the test of time. It's still read with a pretty big regularity by a younger generation year after year after year. It's the characters and how they, what they're searching for, what they're afraid of, what they're willing to stand up for. Those themes are there. They've been telling these back since Shakespeare. I mean, he captures stories in great ways, but he's always true to character."

You can check out the description for the third episode of The Stand, "Blank Page" below and read on for photos from the upcoming episode.

Mother Abagail selects a surprising voice to be her conduit to her chosen Committee in Boulder: the young deaf man Nick Andros. The arrival of a disturbing visitor to the Boulder Free Zone, shakes the Committee and Boulder residents to their core. Elsewhere in the Free Zone, Nadine Cross is haunted by a childhood memory.

The Stand "Blank Page" is set to premiere on Thursday, December 31. New episodes will premiere weekly exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.