The Stand "Pocket Savior" Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos for "Pocket Savior", the upcoming second episode of the nine episode The Stand limited series debuting on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 24th. The episode will continue the narrative with the introduction of additional players in the story of a world a flu epidemic has wiped out most of the worlds' population, specifically Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo), Nadine Cross (Amber Heard), and Lloyd Henreid (Nat Wolff), while also giving viewers a proper introduction to Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard).

As was the case with the first episode of the miniseries, fans can expect a non-linear narrative that focuses more on the characters rather than the pandemic that is the catalyst for the events of The Stand. The idea that the series is about characters and not so much their circumstances is something that series executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore recently spoke about with ComicBook.com.

"The fact is for both of us, the book's not really about a pandemic," Cavell said. "I mean, there is a pandemic in the book and it kind of creates the circumstances for an empty world, you know, across which our characters can walk to Mordor, but you know the story is not the story of a pandemic. And that's a big part of why we are telling this in a nonlinear way, that we didn't want to just go through this very linear story in which the first three episodes are all about a pandemic and the kind of death of the world. I mean, this book is about what comes after and this elemental struggle between good and evil. And that was going to be the story we were telling whether there was a pandemic or not in the real world."

You can check out the description for the second episode of The Stand, "Pocket Savior" below and read on for photos from the upcoming episode.

Musician Larry Underwood is on the cusp of his big break when “Captain Trips” strikes New York. Alone and wandering an empty city, he meets an alluring new acquaintance also desperate to escape. Meanwhile, an incarcerated Lloyd Henreid comes face-to-face with Randall Flagg, The Dark Man himself, who makes him an enticing offer.

The Stand "Pocket Savior" is set to premiere on Thursday, December 24. New episodes will premiere weekly exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.