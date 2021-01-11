The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Shares Cast for Sparrow Academy

✖

It seems the latest cast update has gone live for The Umbrella Academy ahead of season three. The Netflix original left fans stunned at the end of season two when a new superhero academy was introduced in its final moments. Now, the full cast of the Sparrow Academy has gone live, and it will see Justin H. Min return as Ben along with a slew of others.

According to Netflix's press release, a total of six actors will bring the Sparrow Academy to life. Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David will act as newcomers to The Umbrella Academy while Min returns as Ben.

(Photo: Netflix)

For those still confused about the Sparrow Academy, the gang was introduced in the finale of The Umbrella Academy season two. Our usual heroes find themselves flung back into a very different timeline that finds Sir Reginald Hargreeves alive and well. The Umbrella Academy's dealings in the past have created a new timeline which spurred the creation of the Sparrow Academy. In this timeline, Ben is still alive, and he is the de facto leader of this new class. However, this is not the same Ben we know and love.

According to Netflix, Ben is now "a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.” So you can imagine how fiercely he and Klaus will clash in season three.

The rest of the Sparrow Academy members were given descriptions as well with Marcus (Cornwell) being described as "graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong."

Fei (Oldford) is a loner genius who sees the world differently from others. "[She] sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you," Netflix writes. And as for Sloane (Rodriguez), the dreamy heroine wants nothing more than to leave the Academy to explore the world, but her adopted siblings keep her grounded in work. The same goes for Jayne (David) as her loner personality clashes with team exercises, but a sense of loyalty keeps her tied to home.

