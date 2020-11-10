The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

✖

While Netflix may have a bad habit of cancelling some of its promising originals after just a couple of seasons, the streamer knows when it has a hit on its hands. Like Stranger Things and The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy was a bit of an instant hit at Netflix, and fans of the live-action adaptation are getting rewarded with another season in the near future. On Tuesday, Netflix officially announced that The Umbrella Academy will be returning for Season 3.

This renewal news isn't exactly surprising, given just how popular the second season of The Umbrella Academy was when it was released back in July. The series was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for quite some time, and found itself as one of the most popular shows of the summer according to the Nielsen streaming ratings.

The announcement was first made by Netflix on Twitter. A graphic of the number three with an umbrella was posted to the NX on Netflix Twitter account, along with a tease of what's in store for Season 3.

"With time travel, you never know where you'll end up," reads the tweet. "Season Three of The Umbrella Academy is on the way!"

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will begin production in February in Toronto. Netflix confirmed that stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all be reprising their roles in the new installment. Steve Blackman will be returning as showrunner and executive producers, joined by fellow EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jesse McKeown, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

