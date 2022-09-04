Surprise! The Vampire Diaries is Now Streaming on Peacock

Last month, fans of The CW's iconic series The Vampire Diaries were saddened to learn that the series was departing Netflix with all eight seasons of the beloved drama leaving the streaming platform on September 3rd. Now, however, fans are in for a happy surprise. On Sunday, September 4th, series creator Julie Plec took to Twitter to announce that all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are now streaming on Peacock.

"I mean, just a little surprise announcement on a Sunday," Plec wrote. "#TVD is now also streaming on @peacockTV."

I mean, just a little surprise announcement on a Sunday. #TVD is now also streaming on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/I0iTkvZF0I — Julie Plec (@julieplec) September 4, 2022

The "also" in Plec's announcement is worth noting as all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries also began streaming on HBO Max on Sunday, September 4th as well. It's not clear exactly why the series is on both Peacock and HBO Max, but Plec's latest series, Vampire Academy, is set to debut on Peacock later this month.

The Vampire Diaries first debuted on The CW on September 10, 2009, and ran for 171 episodes over eight seasons, airing its finale on March 10, 2017. The series, based on the book series of the same name written by L.J. Smith, followed the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl who has just lost both of her parents in a car accident when she falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Things grow complicated when Stefan's older brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) returns with a plan to bring back their old love Katherine Pierce, a vampire who looks exactly like Elena. Damon eventually falls in love with Elena, creating a love triangle and both brothers attempt to protect her from various threats, including Katherine.

In addition to Dobrev, Wesley, and Somerhalder, the series also starred Steven R. McQueen as Elena's younger brother Jeremy, Sara Canning as her aunt Jenna Sommers, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, and Candice King as Caroline Forbes, two of her best friends, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood, Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan, and Matt Davis as history teacher and vampire hunter Alaric Saltzman. Joseph Morgan joined the cast as Klaus Mikaelson in a recurring role in Season 2 with the spinoff, The Originals, eventually following the story of Klaus and his family.

The Originals was itself then followed up by Legacies, with that series following Klaus' teenage daughter, Hope Mikaelson, as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted following the deaths of her parents. That series ended its four-season run earlier this year. The final season of The Originals and the four seasons of Legacies are all currently streaming on Netflix.

As for Plec's upcoming series, Vampire Academy, it will premiere on Peacock on September 15th. From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.

The Vampire Diaries is now available to stream on both Peacock and HBO Max.