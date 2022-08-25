Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix

Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.

The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix comes just a few months after seasons one through four of its spinoff, The Originals, departed the platform on June 30th. That means that all that will remain of The Vampire Diaries Universe on the streamer is the final season of The Originals and the four seasons of Legacies.

The Vampire Diaries first debuted on The CW on September 10, 2009, and ran for 171 episodes over eight seasons, airing its finale on March 10, 2017. The series, based on the book series of the same name written by L.J. Smith, followed the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl who has just lost both of her parents in a car accident when she falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Things grow complicated when Stefan's older brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) returns with a plan to bring back their old love Katherine Pierce, a vampire who looks exactly like Elena. Damon eventually falls in love with Elena, creating a love triangle and both brothers attempt to protect her from various threats, including Katherine.

In addition to Dobrev, Wesley, and Somerhalder, the series also starred Steven R. McQueen as Elena's younger brother Jeremy, Sara Canning as her aunt Jenna Sommers, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett and Candice King as Caroline Forbes, two of her best friends, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood, Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan, and Matt Davis as history teacher and vampire hunter Alaric Saltzman. Joseph Morgan joined the cast as Klaus Mikaelson in a recurring role in Season 2 with the spinoff, The Originals, eventually following the story of Klaus and his family.

The Originals was itself then followed up by Legacies, with that series following Klaus' teenage daughter, Hope Mikaelson, as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted following the deaths of her parents. That series, currently in its fourth season on The CW, was cancelled earlier this month. Legacies creator Julie Plec took to social media after news of the cancellation broke to explain that network president Mark Pedowitz had given them some advance warning that the series may not be renewed, something that allowed them to create an ending that would work both as a season finale and a series finale. That series concluded on June 16th.

"One last thing re: Roswell and Legacies," Plec wrote. "Mark Pedowitz & his team at The CW had the class & grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them. Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales."

All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries will leave Netflix on September 3rd.