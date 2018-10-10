Massive ‘The Walking Dead’ 15th Anniversary Box Set Shipping Now For 40% Off

This coming Saturday, October 13th, Image Comics / Skybound are celebrating the 15th Anniversary of The Walking Dead comic series with loads of The Walking Dead Day releases and events. The crown jewel of this celebration is an epic 3,308 page box set that was released yesterday, and is shipping now for a whopping 40% off.

Indeed, The Walking Dead Compendium 15th Anniversary Box Set is available right here on Amazon for $120.96 (an all-time low) instead of the standard $200 list price. Order one while the sale lasts and you should have it in time for Saturday’s celebration. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This deluxe boxset includes COMPENDIUMS 1, 2 and 3-with new covers exclusive to this set-collecting the first 144 issue of the New York Times bestselling survival horror series. This limited set also includes an exclusive, EXPANDED HERE’S NEGAN trade paperback, which now includes the previously uncollected origins of Michonne, Tyrese, the Governor and Morgan. With over 3,300 pages of walkers, Saviors and a barbwire bat named Lucille, it’s the most complete collection of THE WALKING DEAD ever assembled-just in time for WALKING DEAD DAY!“

“I can’t quite believe it’s been 15 years. This is an amazing box set and it’s something that I would be proud to have on my bookshelf…” said longtime The Walking Dead comic artist Charlie Adlard. “Here’s to the next anniversary!”

The Walking Dead #1 15th Anniversary Variant will be available on Saturday, October 13. The original version of the issue printed in October of 2003, with Kirkman’s pen and art by Tony Moore. The 15th Anniversary Variant is a play on the series’ first issue, which saw Rick Grimes in a similar pose outside of a Georgia store, though this cover transforms it into a comic book store with zombies in the glass reflection. Additional details on The Walking Dead Day festivities can be found here.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.