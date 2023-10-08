There are just two episodes left of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. After Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) stayed behind with Quinn (Adam Nagaitis) so that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) could escape Paris, Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and her Guerrier ("Warriors") enact their plan. Sunday's penultimate episode, titled "Deux Amours" ("Two Loves"), sees Daryl and Laurent travel north with Azlan (Hassam Ghancy) to The Nest, the base of l'Union de l'Espoir ("Union of Hope"). It's there that Daryl must complete his season-long journey of delivering Laurent, who is destined to take his place as the new messiah.

Below, read on to find out how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 online with or without cable.

TWD: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 Release Date and Time

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5, "Deux Amours," premiered Sunday, October 8th, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

Daryl Dixon Episode 5 Run Time

"Deux Amours" has a running time of 56 minutes and 53 seconds without commercials, and is scheduled to air from 9:00 p.m. — 10:23 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

How to Watch Daryl Dixon Episode 5 Without Cable

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 1 ("L'âme Perdue"), episode 2 ("Alouette"), episode 3 ("Paris Sera Toujours Paris"), episode 4 ("La Dame de Fer"), and episode 5 ("Deux Amours") are currently streaming on AMC+. New episodes release Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. To watch, you'll need an AMC+ subscription or a 7-day free trial to AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly).

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Daryl Dixon Episode 4 Recap

In "La Dame de Fer," Genet's Guerrier hunted the American and the boy... but Quinn, Laurent's father, found him first at the Eiffel Tower and brought him to the Demimonde. As Daryl and Isabelle plotted to save Laurent, Quinn negotiated a trade: he'll hand over Daryl in exchange for a Monet. Meanwhile, with Genet after Laurent — who is the "hope" of the Union of Hope — Quinn revealed his own plan for his son: use him to bait Daryl to the Demimonde, and get Isabelle back.



Daryl infiltrated the underground club and escaped with Laurent to Pont de la Tournelle, where Azlan was to transport them to The Nest. But with the Guerrier guards blocking off the city limits, leaving them no way out of Paris, Isabelle decided to stay behind to give Quinn what he wants: her. In exchange, he would ensure Daryl and Laurent safe passage out of the city. "This isn't about you. It's not about me," she told Daryl. "It's about Laurent. "I know this isn't your fight. I know you should be on your way home by now. But there's no one else who can take him to The Nest safely." With that, Isabelle bid goodbye to Laurent and Daryl with a promise she would do everything in her power to get back to them.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD (and find us on Facebook) and follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.