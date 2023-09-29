AMC+ has started rolling out its ad-supported subscription plan. AMC Networks announced that the new AMC+ Monthly With Ads plan costs $4.99/month, while the Monthly Ad-Free version will remain available at the current pricing of $8.99/month. Ad-free viewers have the option to save more than 20 percent over standard monthly rates by purchasing the Annual Ad-Free plan, which discounts an annual subscription to $83.88 when billed for the year. Unlike Netflix — which introduced ads in 2022 and made select popular titles unavailable to subscribers on its basic plan — AMC+ with ads includes all of the same shows and movies offered on the ad-free version.



According to AMC, the ad-supported version of AMC+ has a "light ad load" of less than five minutes per hour. New and existing customers can sign up for the annual or monthly ad-supported plan, now available on AMC's direct-to-consumer platform and apps. AMC+ with ads will expand to third-party platforms and channels providers, such as Apple TV channels and Amazon Prime Video channels, in the coming weeks.

Both ad-free and ad-supported subscribers will have full access to the AMC+ bundle, which includes AMC Networks streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, as well as the AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV linear networks. See a breakdown of the AMC+ plans and prices below.

AMC+ Plans

AMC+ Monthly Ad-Free ($8.99, Billed Monthly)

Includes full access to AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited

6 Live TV Channels

Stream without ads

Download to watch on the go



AMC+ Annual Ad-Free ($83.88 Billed Annually, 20% discount to $6.99/month)



AMC+ Monthly With Ads ($4.99, Billed Monthly)

Includes full access to AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited

6 Live TV Channels

"This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn't already ad-supported," said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. "Now, with our linear networks, strong and growing presence on CTV [connected TV] and FAST [free ad-supported television] platforms and ad-supported AMC+, our advertising partners can fully leverage the reach and appeal of our high-quality shows and connect with viewers wherever and however they choose to watch. We are also able to offer marketers new and innovative ways to reach consumers, like interactive and shoppable ads, more flexibility in product integrations, whole genre takeovers and other tech-enabled enhancements that weren't possible before."

AMC says dozens of advertisers have already boarded the new ad-supported version of AMC+, with a range of options including "interactive ad units, squeeze-back screens during 'Next On' promos, shoppable ads, overlays, ad-break trivia, inserted integrations, episodic takeovers and more."

AMC+'s offerings include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead, Dark Winds, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, A Discovery of Witches, Gangs of London, and a library of such signature originals as Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, TURN: Washington's Spies, Hell on Wheels, The Son, The Terror, and Killing Eve. Along with its annual FearFest offerings, Shudder and AMC+ will release new content throughout October, including: new movie V/H/S/85 (October 6th), a new season of Creepshow (October 13th), the Shudder Original film When Evil Lurks (October 27th), Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (October 30th), and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (October 31st).

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.