The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art Shows Paris in Ruins

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon dropped its trailer at San Diego Comic-Con and previewed its first 10 minutes on AMC+, and now the Walking Dead spin-off has released its official key art. Just revealed by AMC, the images show Norman Reedus' Daryl amid the ruins of post-apocalyptic Paris, France, with the tagline: "Hope is not lost." After he finds himself transported across the Atlantic to France — a strange land rife with new threats, including mutated acidic zombies called Burners — Daryl is tasked with a mission: protect Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), an 11-year-old boy destined to "lead the revival of humanity."

"Bringing to life Daryl Dixon, a well-established and beloved character, in an all-new and distinct world was an interesting creative challenge," Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks, told Variety about the key art, below. "We wanted these images to reflect a heroic, and more hopeful story than we've seen before in this expanding universe. We hope this series will thrill long-time fans of this franchise but will also resonate with those who have never seen an episode of The Walking Dead."

(Photo: AMC Networks)

The logline: "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Along with Laurent, Daryl forms those connections with nuns Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), whose convent has so far survived the zombie plague that unleashed the flesh-eating "hungry ones" more than 11 years ago. The greater threat may be the living: Genet (Anne Charrier), leader of The Cause, sends the soldier Codron (Romain Levi) on the hunt to find and kill the American.

AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) serves as executive producer with showrunner David Zabel (ER), and EPs Greg Nicotero and Angela Kang (The Walking Dead), Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Daniel Percival (The Man in the High Castle), and Jason Richman (Stumptown).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

