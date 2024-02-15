The Walking Dead Chief Teases "Intense" Daryl Dixon Season 2 (Exclusive)

Scott M. Gimple is teasing the next chapter of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The first season of the Walking Dead spinoff ended with Daryl (Norman Reedus) still stranded overseas in France, where he ended up after an awry detour while searching for Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne. After the revelation that a mysterious someone had "come back," an old friend journeyed to Freeport, Maine, to track down the missing Daryl: Carol (Melissa McBride). And now Daryl and Carol's story will continue in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.

Asked when fans should expect Daryl Dixon season 2, executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple told ComicBook: "I can't say the when of it, because I guess people will kill me." Sacré bleu!

Gimple did offer that showrunner David Zabel is "working hard" on the new episodes with stars and executive producers Reedus and McBride. "I'm very worried to say too much because I have the finale in my mind, so I'm not going to go that far with it. It's a beautiful season, an intense season," Gimple said in an interview for his new series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, likening Daryl Dixon to "an indie French horror movie."

Starring alongside Reedus and McBride are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Madame Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, and Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou. New to the series is The Resident's Manish Dayal as Ash, a survivor who encounters Carol on her mission to find Daryl.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol comes after McBride bowed out of the once-planned Daryl & Carol spinoff. While fans will have to wait a little longer to see the two characters reunited, McBride made a cameo appearance in the "Coming Home" first season finale.

"It was always the hope and the desire that we would get Melissa onto the show in season one, in whatever version she was ready to do. That was always what I wanted to do and what everybody wanted," Zabel previously told ComicBook in our first season finale postmortem. "Norman wanted it, [Gimple] wanted it, we all wanted it. So it was just a matter of working out what the show was going to be and then seeing how we could include her. Because we love the character, and we love Melissa, and we love the dynamic of Daryl and Carol together. So from the point where I started participating on the show, that was always the conversation."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 is now available to own on DVD & Blu-ray. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.