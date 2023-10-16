To find home is to find each other in the next chapter of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Sunday's "Coming Home" season finale of the Walking Dead spin-off saw Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) set off to find best friend Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who went missing after making a pit stop to gather fuel in Freeport, Maine. Carol tracked down Daryl's stolen motorcycle and, after stuffing its rider (Paul Zies) into the trunk of her Mustang at gunpoint, was pointed to the auto repair shop where Daryl disappeared when he got wrangled into wrangling walkers for the French doctor (François Delaive) in the employ of France's Pouvoir Du Vivant leader Madame Genet (Anne Charrier). (Read the season finale recap here.)

"I don't know if this is the place I'm supposed to be. Thinking about all the people I left behind. Wondering if they're still thinking about me," Daryl says in the first The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol teaser trailer (above) that aired Sunday on AMC. Daryl left The Nest after delivering Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) to the Mont-Saint-Michel, but as revealed by the first footage from season 2, is drawn back into the Union of Hope's ongoing fight against Genet and her Guerrier.

Meanwhile, in America, Carol left Ohio's Commonwealth and has been tracking Daryl down the east coast. Her search brings her to Fuller's Auto Repair in Maine, where Jones (Gilbert Glenn Brown) trafficked Daryl and Juno (John Ales) to Dr. Lafleur — who then put Daryl on the transatlantic vessel freighting zombie test subjects overseas. "The man that was here. Where is he?" asks a crossbow-wielding Carol at the auto shop, which has a French flag conspicuously placed out front. A stranger asks his own question: "Would you give up everything to look for somebody you haven't met?"

"If there was a hope of finding them alive," answers Carol as footage shows her trapped in an SUV surrounded by the dead, "yes."

During a panel at New York Comic Con ahead of the Daryl Dixon season finale, AMC announced McBride would reprise her fan-favorite role in the second season of the newly-retitled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol in 2024. McBride last appeared in The Walking Dead series finale in 2022 and was set to star opposite Reedus in the untitled Daryl & Carol Walking Dead spin-off, but bowed out when relocating to Europe became "logistically untenable" at the time, according to an AMC statement.

"It was always the hope and the desire that we would get Melissa onto the show in season one, in whatever version she was ready to do. That was always what I wanted to do and what everybody wanted," showrunner David Zabel told ComicBook in a post-season Q&A. "Norman wanted it, [executive producer Scott M. Gimple] wanted it, we all wanted it. So it was just a matter of working out what the show was going to be and then seeing how we could include her. Because we love the character, and we love Melissa, and we love the dynamic of Daryl and Carol together. So from the point where I started participating on the show, that was always the conversation."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol, starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and returning cast members Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney, is scheduled to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

