The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Teases Future Seasons of Maggie and Negan Spinoff

The Walking Dead: Dead City is Maggie and Negan's next chapter — and it could be the first of many. AMC will premiere the six-episode first season of the Walking Dead spin-off on June 18th (earlier on AMC+), sending Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan teeming with millions of the dead to save her son, Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim), after he's abducted by an enigmatic figure from Negan's past known as The Croat (Željko Ivanek). Working together is the only way Maggie and Negan will survive Dead City — and the dysfunctional duo just might make it out alive.

"We're definitely set up to go beyond [the first season]," Cohan told the New York Post. "The TV landscape is a little different and a little more trepidatious than it used to be. But we're really hoping the show does well and can lead to a second and third and fourth or fifth season. We feel like we've just cracked open the egg — now we should make an omelet."

Dead City hasn't yet been officially renewed by AMC for season 2, but The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead both premiered with six-episode first seasons before being picked up for future episodes. The network will also debut The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023 and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne in 2024.

AMC describes the series: "Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." Cohan and Morgan lead a cast that includes Walking Dead Universe newcomers Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as New Babylon lawman Perlie Armstrong, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Michael Anthony (The Game) as Luther.

"This is the next chapter in this story about Maggie and Negan. Another piece of it for me was what's at the core of Maggie and Negan's relationship — the grief, and loss, and trauma," said series creator and showrunner Eli Jorné at Anaheim's WonderCon. "How do you navigate something like that? To me, that was always the center of the show. That's at the core here." Also at the core of the conflict between Maggie and Negan is the unresolved matter of Glenn's (Steven Yeun) death — and whether Maggie can ever forgive the man who murdered her husband.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, June 18th on AMC. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.