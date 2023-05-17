Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are making a brand new start of it in old Dead City — and if they can make it there, they'll make it anywhere. AMC announced on Wednesday that The Walking Dead: Dead City will stream its series premiere early on AMC+ starting Thursday, June 15th, three days before its broadcast premiere on AMC (following Fear the Walking Dead's mid-season finale on June 18th). New episodes of the Walking Dead spin-off set in New York City will be available to stream early every Thursday on AMC+, where subscribers can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Live From WonderCon special beginning June 1st.

Consisting of six episodes, the first season of Dead City reunites the enemies-turned-allies two years after they reached a detente on The Walking Dead's series finale. Maggie forms an alliance with Negan to rescue her kidnapped son, Hershel (Logan Kim), from The Croat (Željko Ivanek): a former underling of Negan's when he was the leather jacket-clad, baseball bat-wielding leader of the Saviors.

The official logline: "Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

"This is the next chapter in this story about Maggie and Negan. Another piece of it for me was what's at the core of Maggie and Negan's relationship — the grief, and loss, and trauma," showrunner Eli Jorné said at the show's first WonderCon panel. "How do you navigate something like that? To me, that was always the center of the show. That's at the core here."

Relocating the location from the woods of Georgia, Virginia, and Ohio, the Manhattan setting is "The Walking Dead like you've never seen it before," Jorné teased. "We have been to Atlanta [on The Walking Dead], but we haven't really lived in a city like this."

Also starring Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as New Babylon lawman Perlie Armstrong, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Michael Anthony (The Game) as Luther, The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres June 15th on AMC+ and June 18th on AMC.

