The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Trailer Shocks With Old Negan, New Villains

The city that never sleeps is coming back to life. In the new trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, which AMC released Thursday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan holds court in a display of literal power. The Croat’s (Željko Ivanek) Burazi have restored power to the long-dormant and darkened island of Manhattan, using its most abundant natural resource — the dead — to generate electricity. (People are a resource, after all.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You see, power equals power,” Negan tells the gangs of New York gathered in a brightly-lit room. “So if you ain’t with us, I guess you’re in for a bit of a shock.” That shock felt by the electrified barbed wire wrapped around Negan’s beloved baseball bat, Lucille, is less shocking than what follows: Maggie (Lauren Cohan) holding the weapon that was used to bludgeon her husband Glenn to death.

Watch the just-released trailer below.

Play video

Elsewhere in the trailer, Maggie has her own weapon of choice: a bladed arm gauntlet she’s seen wielding to fend off attacks from the dead, the living, and a very alive bear.

After Negan and Maggie made the trek into Manhattan to rescue her son, Hershel (Logan Kim), after he was kidnapped by the Croat, Maggie gets New Babylon Federation Marshal Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) to help her mount another rescue mission: saving Negan from the clutches of the mysterious power dealer Dama (Lisa Emery).

“We know what it means to go back there,” Maggie says of the rescue mission joined by Hershel. The Dama used Hershel to get to Negan and then got Negan to do her bidding by threatening Maggie’s son, who has his own motives for returning to the city.

Meanwhile, a new player, rival gang leader Bruegel (Sons of Anarchy‘s Kim Coates), can be seen presiding over a gathering of the gangs in a Last Supper-style shot as he dares “any mainlander to set foot on this island.” Challenge accepted.

Here’s the official description: “In the growing war for control of New York City, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 — which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan

Kim, Dascha Polanco and Kim Coates — premieres Sunday, May 4 at 9:00 pm ET on AMC and AMC+.