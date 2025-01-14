How to Watch All The Walking Dead Shows in Order in 2025

The Walking Dead Universe lives on Netflix. The Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-fronted spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was added to the streaming service on Jan. 13, nearly a year after the limited series first aired on AMC and AMC+, joining a library that includes all 11 seasons of the mothership series that splintered into new shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dead City tracked Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan to New York City, Daryl Dixon followed Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol overseas to France, and The Ones Who Live reunited Gurira’s Michonne and Lincoln’s Rick Grimes at the Civic Republic in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, AMC expanded the wider universe with spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which are mostly standalone except for a few crossovers. (Fear imported Lennie James’ Morgan, Austin Amelio’s Dwight, and Christine Evangelista’s Sherry from The Walking Dead, while Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis bridged The Walking Dead and World Beyond as a member of the organization linking the shows together: the Civic Republic Military.)

While it’s all connected in TWD Universe, you won’t find all seven series in one place. You’ll need subscriptions for multiple streaming services to watch every Walking Dead series in release order, which we’ve listed below.

The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-11)

The original series follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of survivors in the walker apocalypse — Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Glenn (Steven Yeun), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) among them — as they fight the dead and fear the living, like the Governor (David Morrissey) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Where to watch: Netflix

Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8)

Originally set in Los Angeles during the early days of the apocalypse, Fear followed the dysfunctional family of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), her children Nick (Frank Dillane) and daughter Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), partner Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis), and his son, Chris (Lorenzo Henrie). Later seasons saw The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones (Lennie James) join the ensemble cast in a crossover with the flagship.

Where to watch: Netflix and AMC+

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Seasons 1-2)

Ten years after society fell, a group of teenagers sheltered from the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world receive a message that inspires them to leave the safety of the only home they have ever known and embark on a cross-country journey. Along the way, sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), joined by friends Elton (Nicholas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), uncover the secrets of the shadowy Civic Republic Military in the two-season limited series.



Where to watch: AMC+

Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1)

Anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead features a star-studded cast with new stories set throughout the Walking Dead timeline. Besides an origin story for Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, the genre-bending six-episode series introduces Joe (Terry Crews), Evie (Olivia Munn), Blair (Parker Posey), Gina (Jillian Bell), Amy (Poppy Liu), Dr. Everett (Anthony Edwards), Davon (Jessie T. Usher), Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez).

Where to watch: AMC+

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)

Picking up years after the events of The Walking Dead‘s final season, the spinoff follows enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel to post-apocalyptic Manhattan – a crumbling city filled with the dead and denizens who have made it a world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror — on a mission to rescue Maggie’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim), from The Croat (Željko Ivanek).

Where to watch: AMC+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)

After The Walking Dead season 11, Daryl (Norman Reedus) finds himself transported overseas and stranded in France in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. To get home, he agrees to escort Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to safety at The Nest on the French coast, a dangerous mission that makes them a target of Marion Genet (Anne Charrier) and her paramilitary group, Pouvoir des Vivants.

Where to watch: Netflix and AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1)

Years after Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) disappearance in The Walking Dead season 9 — when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) secretly shuttled him away from his loved ones aboard a CRM helicopter — he’s been conscripted into the Civic Republic Military, a fate from which he’s unable to escape. Meanwhile, Rick’s wife Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarks on her own mission to find Rick and bring him home after learning he was alive in The Walking Dead season 10.

Where to watch: Netflix and AMC+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol (Season 2)

Carol (Melissa McBride) departs for France after learning that best friend Daryl (Norman Reedus) was transported overseas in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1. The six-episode second season, titled The Book of Carol, sees Daryl and Carol struggle to reunite as they come under threat from Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and an army of amped-up walkers.

Where to watch: AMC+

