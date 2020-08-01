The Walking Dead’s Dwight and Sherry Are “Very Different” in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6

✖

Dwight's (Austin Amelio) search for long-missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) comes to an end in the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, but Evangelista warns the estranged couple have grown into "very different" people since we last saw Sherry in a seventh season episode of The Walking Dead. Once the underling of Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Dwight found purpose and redemption when he reconnected with familiar face Morgan (Lennie James) and joined his group of go-gooder survivors in Texas — far from Virginia's Sanctuary, home of the Saviors, where Negan took Sherry as one of his coerced "wives."

"Playing Sherry again has been awesome, because she's almost a completely different character than she was when she was in the Sanctuary," Evangelista revealed during Fear the Walking Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel. "She's become so hardened, and she's just so much more dynamic, I think. And then you bring in the whole love story component with Austin, with Dwight."

Dwight will finally be reunited with his "Honey," who left a trail of notes bringing him west, but "they're both two very different people," Evangelista said. "It's been very exciting to bring back this character that I played so long ago, and have her be the same but very different."

Sherry's trail at one point went cold in the fifth season of Fear when John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) discovered a final note addressed to Dwight, telling him to call off his increasingly risky search. In her letter, where she revealed she was forced to kill an attacker in self-defense, Sherry urged Dwight to "find something to live for and live."

That was before Dwight's new group was rounded up at Humbug's Gulch and separated by ironfisted Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie), who ordered the survivors be sent to far-reaching settlements bringing some survivors — like Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) — to different states entirely.

We last saw Sherry in The Walking Dead Season 7 episode 7, "Sing Me a Song," first aired in December 2016, where Sherry helped a captured Daryl (Norman Reedus) escape the Sanctuary before disappearing.

After Dwight turned informant, helping Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) defeat Negan and end the war against the Saviors, Dwight exited The Walking Dead in its eighth season finale when Daryl banished him from Virginia under orders to find his wife.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres Sunday, October 11 on AMC, followed by a new episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

