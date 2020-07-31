Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: First Details About Zoe Colletti’s Key Role Revealed

✖

The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead will bring out an "entirely different side" of chief villain Virginia (Colby Minifie) with the addition of a fresh face portrayed by series newcomer Zoe Colletti, executive producer Scott Gimple reveals. The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark star will play Dakota, the younger sister of the ironfisted Pioneer leader who might have murdered Morgan (Lennie James) just moments after separating his group of survivors and dispersing them across far-reaching settlements. Gimple teases the Ginny-Dakota relationship that will unfurl throughout the coming sixth season and reveals first details behind Colletti's reportedly pivotal role:

"There are a number of new characters [this season]. And with each new character we have on the show, they open up whole new worlds, and there's some huge developments that come out of new characters and really, huge new worlds that we see," Gimple said during the Fear the Walking Dead virtual Comic-Con panel. "One of the characters, though, is somebody that opens up a whole new side to Virginia, and that's her little sister."

Through Dakota, audiences will "see this other side of Virginia," who supplanted Logan (Matt Frewer) as lead antagonist late in the show's fifth season.

"This dimensionalizes Virginia and we see a vulnerability, and we see a relationship that shows us an entirely different side of the character, a whole different side of her characterization," Gimple added. "Ms. Colletti is a brilliant actor, and seeing her with Colby is really, really good stuff. It's scary and fun."

Colletti joins the Walking Dead spinoff alongside another series newcomer, The Rookie actor Demetrius Grosse, who plays a mysterious Headhunter hired by Virginia to locate Morgan dead or alive.

More characters will be revealed through new locations introduced in the latest season of Fear, including Lawton, Oklahoma, one of the Pioneer-controlled settlements now "home" to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

"We've talked about [Fear] as a western since Season 4, and the exciting thing for us now is that that landscape opens up even more because we're going to be going inside Virginia's communities," said Ian Goldberg, who returns as showrunner alongside Andrew Chambliss.

"And so we're going to be seeing a whole other facet to it. It's not a lawless Wild West, it's sort of the opposite, because Virginia rules with an iron fist," Goldberg added. "But we're gonna get peeks into those individual communities, which is just gonna open up the world in a really exciting way."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres Sunday, October 11 on AMC.

