The Walking Dead Fans Still Bring Chandler Riggs Pudding

"After" was an affecting episode of television. Set in the aftermath of the Governor's (David Morrissey) devastating attack on the prison that left Hershel (Scott Wilson) headless, baby Judith seemingly eaten by zombies, and the group scattered to the wind, the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead's fourth season saw Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) holing up in an abandoned house. After opening a can of whoop-ass on some walkers, a one-shoed Carl then triumphantly opened another can: 112 ounces of traditional homestyle chocolate pudding.

The episode culminated in Carl unloaded on his unconscious, half-dead dad — "I don't need you anymore," a frustrated Carl told a bruised and bloodied Rick before breaking down crying — and, ultimately, a happy reunion between the Grimes men and Michonne (Danai Gurira). But for Riggs, whose Carl Grimes eventually met his untimely end in The Walking Dead season 8 back in 2017, fans best remember the 2014 episode for that tub of pudding.

(Photo: Gene Page/AMC)

"Instantly, my first thought was that pudding," Riggs told ComicBook when asked about the scene that stands out to fans still today. "I didn't think that 10 years later, I'd still be getting cups of pudding."



Riggs attended the Hollywood premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the new spinoff series that sees Rick and Michonne attempt to reunite after they were separated by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civic Republic Military. Riggs' advice for his TV dad? "Make it back," Riggs said. "Make it back."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matthew Jeffers, and Terry O'Quinn — premieres Sunday, Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.