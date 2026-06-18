The Walking Dead Fans Cling To Rick & Daryl Reunion Hopes After Norman Reedus’ Latest Update

The Walking Dead universe is still ongoing, with two TV series, Dead City (following Negan and Maggie’s quest through a dystopian Manhattan, NYC, and Daryl Dixon, a story about Daryl Dixon being stranded in France, and learning it could hold the secret to the origin of the zombie virus. Fans have been particularly loyal to the Daryl Dixon spinoff, mostly because it stars fan-favorite actor Norman Reedus, with his Walking Dead costar Melissa McBride also returning as fan-favorite survivor, Carol.

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The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 will be the final season of the series, and Norman Reedus hasn’t been shy about giving fans insight into the emotional final days of shooting. However, as Reedus waxes poetic about this era of Daryl Dixon’s adventures coming to an end, The Walking Dead fandom has demands that still need to be met.

The Walking Dead Fans Still Want That Rick & Daryl Reunion

It’s amazing to see how long Norman Reedus has been playing Daryl Dixon, and how far he’s taken the character. After all, Daryl wasn’t a character who appeared in Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comic book series; he was invented for the show. However, Daryl quickly found his place as a fan-favorite character due to the strength of Norman Reedus’ performance, but also because of how the show made Daryl Dixon into the de facto best friend and right-hand man to series protagonist, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The Rick-Daryl bromance evolved into a platonic love between Daryl and Carol in later seasons of The Walking Dead, especially after Grimes left the series. But for a lot of diehard fans, that original Rick and Daryl dynamic has been sorely missed. And you can tell from the fan reactions to Norman Reedus’s post that they want to see one last team-up between Rick and Daryl.

If you read the comments on Norman Reedus’s post above, you’ll see Walking Dead fans dropping some not-so-subtle hints like “Still need that Rickyl reunion” or “We all want to see Daryl and Rick back together again. Their story isn’t finished yet…” if not outright lobbying for the event to happen with comments like “Rick and Daryl reunion? 🥺”

Once Norman Reedus’s post went viral, fans all over social media started sharing their impassioned reactions. Some fans see Reedus’ farewell post as the loss of all hope:

so a Rick and Daryl reunion isn’t happening 💔💔 — Jace ♨️ (@HesFaceless) June 17, 2026

Other fans refuse to give up hope, believing instead that, one day, Rick and Daryl will be back at it again:

i still feel like there will be a reunion at some point if Rick and Daryl https://t.co/iEeYhfUKSC — Laura- cw TWD s11🐾 💟 (@KJApaLuv) June 17, 2026

Faith is great, no doubt, but a lot of Walking Dead are ready to turn to the power of prayer to make this happen:

still praying for rick and daryl reunion pic.twitter.com/UskBhSpTEk — ☆ liamafuyu ☆ akimafu CEO ☆ (@HuTaoImpac) June 18, 2026

Will Rick & Daryl Ever Get A Reunion Moment in The Walking Dead?

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The Walking Dead franchise has already lasted so much longer than many fans figured it ever could or would. The main series has inspired six spinoff shows, and one of them has arguably already been used as a major reunion event.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was an event series that premiered in 2024. The show was built on the cliffhanger mystery of what happened to Rick Grimes after his exit in Season 9 of the main series. Rick’s love interest, Michonne (Danai Gurira), ended her arc on The Walking Dead by looking for Rick and eventually found him during the events of The Ones Who Live. Similarly, Daryl and Carol got the Daryl Dixon spinoff to help resolve some of their unfinished business, while Negan and Maggie’s deeply complicated relationship (and Glenn’s brutal death in Season 7 of TWD) was mined to create the Dead City spinoff.

That’s all to say: The Walking Dead has a history of doing fan-service “event” reunions, and honestly, an event series about Rick and Daryl on one last mission may be one of the last wells The Walking Dead can go to. Franchise producer and special effects guru Greg Nicotero has recently teased that it could happen, stating, “There’s been a lot of talk about that sort of reunion-type show where we get a lot of the great characters (together). I mean, we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years.”

So don’t give up hope yet; Daryl Dixon‘s ending could be just the beginning of this reunion project fans want.

You can stream The Walking Dead content on AMC+ and other streaming platforms.