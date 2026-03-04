The Walking Dead Crossover Show Fans Have Been Waiting Years for Gets a Promising Update

Though the flagship The Walking Dead series has concluded, the franchise, like any good zombie, can’t stay down. Two spinoff shows, The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, are still on the air and expanding the franchise. Between the New York-set Maggie and Negan show and Daryl’s tour around Europe, the series is still finding new places in the world to tell stories about its post-apocalyptic and undead landscape. It’s unclear what the future holds for these shows or any new spinoffs, but fans have finally gotten a tease they’ve been waiting years for.

Speaking in a new interview on The Brandon Davis Show, franchise executive producer and make-up effects extraordinaire Greg Nicotero confirmed that plans are still being discussed about the future of The Walking Dead, including a series that reunites characters like Rick and Darryl for the first time in years. He revealed, “There’s been a lot of talk about that sort of reunion-type show where we get a lot of the great characters (together). I mean, we’ve been talking about it for a couple years.”

The Walking Dead Reunion Series Is Still in the Cards

After appearing in over a hundred episodes together in The Walking Dead and quickly becoming one of the fandom’s favorite pairings, Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Norman Reedus’ Daryl were separated in the midst of Season 9 of the series. The last time the pair appeared together on screen was in what many thought would be Lincoln’s final episode of the series, the episode “What Comes After,” which aired on November 4, 2018, which is closer to its ten-year anniversary than its fifth.

In the time since then, Lincoln not only returned to play Rick again in the miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live but Reedus is about to star in the fourth season of his own series. Across all that time, though, they still haven’t crossed paths again, despite Daryl Dixon actively looking for his friend for years after his initial disappearance. Nicotero offered a tease for why a reunion show in The Walking Dead franchise might happen by looking at the development of Andrew Lincoln’s return as well, adding:

“Even before the Rick and Michonne show, it was going to be a movie. We’re going to do a Walking Dead movie. And then it was like, ‘Oh, well, we do six episodes.’ And the people wanted to see what happened to Rick, that was it. I think that was the great part about it was the excitement of like seeing where Rick went and what happened, because it was always intended that way. It was always intended that we follow Rick and we see where he goes.”

Reading between the lines, Nicotero may be hinting at the fact that fan desire to see what happened to Rick gave birth to one series, and the desire to see him reunite with Daryl could lead to another. AMC’s work with The Walking Dead has been pumping the breaks for some time, though, so it’s unclear when such a series might finally come together or be revealed. That said, as noted above, the ten year mark of the last time the characters appeared together is approaching, which would be a great window for such an occasion to finally occur.