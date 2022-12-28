The Walking Dead Final Season Premiering on Netflix Sooner Than We Thought

Fans only have to wait about another week for the final season of AMC's The Walking Dead to come to Netflix. If that's a little sooner than you expected, you aren't alone -- but a look at the series' page on Netflix shows that the streamer is already teasing the final season for release on January 6, 2023. Closing out more than a decade of The Walking Dead stories was a challenge, of course -- but maybe less daunting when you consider that so many of the major characters are heading off to their own spinoffs. Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are all going off in ones and twos to star in their own shows.

"We talked a lot about how far these characters have come. Where do we think they land? What do we think the story as a whole has been?" showrunner Angela Kang said on Talking Dead. "We, obviously, didn't know exactly when the story was going to end when we all started, and people joined along the way, and we've kind of figured it out."

Here's how AMC described the final season in its official synopsis:

"On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.

"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."

You can see the first ten seasons of The Walking Dead on Netflix now.

h/t Kirsten Acuna (via Twitter)