Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says Walking Dead Co-Star Christian Serratos Will Be “So Good” in Selena: The Series

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan says you could fall in love with co-star Christian Serratos, who plays iconic Mexican-American performer Selena in Netflix's upcoming Selena: The Series. The nine-episode series, which is authorized and executive produced by the singer-songwriter's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and sister Suzette Quintanilla, is the next starring turn for the actress best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead. Before Serratos and Morgan return in the extended tenth season of the zombie drama, the Negan actor says he's "not moving until it's over" when Selena starts streaming on December 4:

"I really can't wait to see Christian do this," Morgan tweeted Saturday. "I know how hard she worked on Selena, getting it right. I promise you the second it comes out I'm not moving until it's over. She is going to be SO GOOD. Guaranteed. Can't wait."

Serratos' character has outlived her counterpart from the Walking Dead comic books, surviving the Whisperer War with boyfriend Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). The couple lost a loved one when a Whisperer spy murdered Siddiq (Avi Nash), the father of Rosita's baby daughter Coco, in season 10.

"I felt so much pressure to be and bring Selena back to the screen," Serratos told ET in a recent interview. "I know what an important role this is and I know how important it is for all her fans and her family, so I definitely worked really hard to try and be as honestly Selena as I could."

Playing the Queen of Tejano music meant working with a dialect coach and singing coach for the role, which required fun but challenging performance sequences.

"I had never had this much responsibility before, and I just wanted to use every resource that I could. So I started working with a dialect coach on my own before I had the job, which I think was really helpful," Serratos said. "I started working with my singing coach, who I love so much, Eric Vitro, before I booked the job, and he also helped me with the audition."

After portraying Rosita for more than six years on The Walking Dead, Serratos hopes to make Selena's fans "proud" with her new series.

"I hope they see the hard work that we have put into it as a crew, and I hope they see the hard work that we have not gotten to see before from Selena," she said. "I hope they see that it started at such a young age and that you can make a choice at a very young age to do whatever you want to do and you can do it."

Also starring Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez, and Ricardo Chavira, Selena: The Series Part 1 releases on Netflix on December 4.