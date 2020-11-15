The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Shares Set Photo From New Season 10 Episodes

✖

Norman Reedus shares a new behind-the-scenes photo from the pandemic-proofed set of The Walking Dead as production continues on the six season 10 bonus episodes slated for early 2021 on AMC. This previously announced extension to the season, which includes the two new episodes previewed in a series of virtual cast table reads, takes place before and after the conclusion of the Whisperer War wrapped up in "A Certain Doom" on October 4. The original season finale ended with Daryl and best friend Carol (Melissa McBride) agreeing to put off their road trip to New Mexico until after they've settled unfinished business that could come to light in the extended season 10.

In the set photo posted to Instagram over the weekend, Reedus shows off the personal protective equipment allowing the Georgia set of The Walking Dead to resume production during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view the set photo by clicking through Reedus' gallery:

The cast and crew are "being super safe," Reedus told SiriusXM's EW Live after cameras began rolling in October. "There's a ton of rules now. Everybody's masked up or has shields on. I have a big scar on my face so that this mask doesn't work, so I wear the shield everybody else wears masks. They take our temperature right off the bat."

Reedus added the production is subject to thrice-weekly rapid testing and that the actors wear tracers hidden inside their clothes, used to determine how long the performers spend in proximity to other tracers.

The extended season 10 comes after production on The Walking Dead season 11 was delayed amid industry-wide shutdowns earlier this year. In September, AMC Networks announced it would be winding down the flagship series that will now air its 24-episode eleventh and final season between late 2021 and 2022.

"The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we're in," executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang said during the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. "There's sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They're really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy."

Kang continued, "We've been enjoying working on something that's a little bit different from what we were doing in the main part of Season 10. We just get to feature different people and tell these little stories that all kind of add up to a picture of what our survivors are going through, and that will lead us into Season 11 eventually."

One of those deep dives follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on her years-long trip away from The Walking Dead, and will reveal the secret identity of her masked "bodyguard." Another flashes back to the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his cancer-stricken wife, Lucille, played by guest star Hilarie Burton Morgan.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes early 2021 on AMC.