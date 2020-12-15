The Walking Dead Final Season Fan Poster Pits the CRM Against the Commonwealth Army

✖

Soldiers of the Civic Republic Military and the Commonwealth Army go to war in a fan-made poster for the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. In season 11, our group of zombie apocalypse survivors finds their world growing larger once again with the discovery of the Commonwealth — a sprawling network of settlements home to some 50,000 people governed by Pamela Milton. The Commonwealth is dwarfed only by the Civic Republic, a hidden civilization that counts the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) among the 200,000 survivors policed by Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and the CRM.

In the poster created by John Curtin (@johnney5salive) on Instagram, a black-suited soldier of the CRM faces off against one of the white-armored troopers of the Commonwealth Army. These are the same troopers who swarmed and swiftly captured Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group — King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) — during a planned rail yard rendezvous with Eugene's radio contact, Stephanie (Margot Bingham), in "A Certain Doom."

After shuttling Rick away from The Walking Dead aboard one of their many helicopters, the mysterious CRM reappeared in recent seasons of spin-off Fear the Walking Dead before playing a larger role in the two-season limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Scott Gimple, former Walking Dead showrunner and co-creator of World Beyond, has confirmed that the CRM and the Commonwealth are two different groups. And Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes until season 8 of the mothership series, theorized that an epic clash between the two civilizations is the endgame of The Walking Dead Universe:

"My kind of theory is that the whole CRM thing they're setting up, they're setting it up to be the CRM versus the Commonwealth and there’s gonna be a big battle at the end. That's kind of how they're gonna close out the whole franchise. That's my guess," Riggs said during a convention appearance earlier this year. "I promise I know nothing, I’m not spoiling anything. This is purely my guess. But that's kind of my guess on that whole thing. Rick will be at CRM and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will be at the Commonwealth."

