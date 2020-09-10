The Walking Dead Ending: How Many Episodes Left Until the Series Finale?

✖

The Walking Dead will end after 177 total episodes spanning 11 seasons and 12 years, with the zombie drama's final season premiering in late 2021 and running through late 2022. As revealed by AMC on Wednesday, the flagship series will end with an expanded, two-year eleventh season to come after a previously announced extended tenth season consisting of six extra episodes. Those additional new episodes, bringing the current season's episode count to 22, will air in early 2021. But how many total episodes of The Walking Dead are left until the series finale?

Including "A Certain Doom," the current season's delayed season finale airing as a Special Event on October 4, there are 31 episodes of The Walking Dead still to air from now throughout late 2022. The remaining 30 episodes consist of the six-episode extended Season 10 and the 24-episode Season 11, essentially adding on eight episodes that would have made up the first half of a Season 12.

"It's been ten years gone bye; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that," Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple said when announcing the final season. "What's clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world."

Gimple continued, "We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives."

The universe will continue to expand in 2023 with a Daryl and Carol-led spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, in addition to the undated Walking Dead feature film starring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple is further developing another new series, Tales of the Walking Dead, an episodic anthology to focus on new or existing characters from the Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.