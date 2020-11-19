The Walking Dead Reveals Titles of Six New Season 10 Episodes

✖

The Walking Dead confirms the titles of the six new episodes extending season 10 into early 2021, including the half-season's prequel episode taking a swing at Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) untold origin story. These previously-announced bonus episodes, currently in production in Georgia and designed for safe shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will air before The Walking Dead returns later in 2021 with the first half of its eleventh and final season. The expanded season 11, which contains a total of 24 episodes spanning two years, will follow the group of zombie apocalypse survivors led by Daryl (Norman Reedus) as they encounter a sprawling civilization in the aftermath of the Whisperer War.

Season 10 continues with episode 1017, "Home Sweet Home," premiering Sunday, February 28, at 9 pm ET/8c. In this episode, taking place in the immediate aftermath of the Whisperer War that was brought to an end in "A Certain Doom," the group must adjust when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is reunited with her husband's killer for the first time in years.

AMC previously released an extended virtual cast table read clip from "Home Sweet Home," which also unmasks the metal-masked mystery man as Elijah (new cast member Okea Eme-Akwari). The episode is directed by David Boyd, a Walking Dead veteran with the show since its second season in 2011, who last stepped behind the camera on season 10 episode "Ghosts."

Episode 1018 is titled "Find Me" and could follow efforts to find Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who remains separated from the group. Connie went missing for most of the half-season when a cave collapsed in the midseason premiere, "Squeeze," but turned up alive when she was found by lone traveler Virgil (Kevin Carroll) in "A Certain Doom."

Episode 1019, "One More," adds Terminator 2 and Perry Mason star Robert Patrick as Mays. This rough-looking stranger has a tense encounter with Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) when they get drunk inside the warehouse of a sporting goods store.

In episode 1020, "Splinter," picking up where the cliffhanger ending of "A Certain Doom" left off, the group of travelers led by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) plots their escape. Eugene, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and newcomer Princess (Paola Lazaro) reached a rendezvous point in Charleston, West Virginia, where they were due to meet Eugene's radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham); instead, they were swarmed by the armored soldiers of the Commonwealth.

The final episodes of the season include episode 1021, "Diverged," and episode 1022, "Here's Negan," which draws from the comic book mini-series of the same name. This flashback episode reveals the backstory of Negan, who grieves for cancer-stricken wife Lucille (guest star Hilarie Burton, Morgan's real-life wife) at the onset of the zombie apocalypse.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on February 28, 2021, on AMC.