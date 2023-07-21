The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) marooned in France — but his first stop is San Diego. AMC showed off a new trailer for the Walking Dead spin-off at its San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday, revealing an extended look at the next series in the Walking Dead Saga (watch it above). Premiering September 10th on AMC and AMC+, Daryl Dixon is set and shot in and around Paris, France, with zombie action taking place everywhere from the French countryside to such landmarks as the Catacombs, the Louvre, and the Eiffel Tower. AMC also announced it's doubling down on Daryl Dixon with an early season 2 renewal.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Set to "Clair de Lune," the epic footage shows some of the new Walking Dead Universe characters who will encounter "the American." Among them: the nun Isabelle (The Tunnel's Clémence Poésy), a Parisian member of a progressive religious group; displaced Brit Quinn (The Terror's Adam Nagaitis), a black marketeer who owns the sexy underground nightclub the Demimonde; and French survivors Fallou (Lumumba's Eriq Ebouaney), Sylvie (Reign Supreme's Laika Blanc Francard), and Laurent (newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) — an 11-year-old boy born at the onset of the zombie outbreak who, we're told, is destined to "lead the revival of humanity."

"We've been waiting for you," Isabelle tells Daryl, the messenger preordained to safely deliver Laurent across France. Along the way, they're pursued by the shadowy Genet (Paid's Anne Charrier) and her hunter Codron (Savages' Romain Levi) for mysterious reasons.

The new show is largely standalone and "embraces a Stranger In a Strange Land kind of scenario, where we're exploring post-apocalyptic Europe through the eyes of Daryl Dixon," director and executive producer Greg Nicotero previously told ComicBook, referring to Robert A. Heinlein's 1961 novel about a human raised on Mars who struggles to understand customs on an alien world: Earth.

With The Walking Dead series finale ending on a hopeful note — Daryl rode off on his motorcycle after a hug goodbye to Carol (Melissa McBride), setting off for a potential reunion with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) — that tone will carry over to Daryl Dixon.

"There was a part of [the series finale] where I smiled a little bit, and that tone kind of makes it into the spin-off a little bit," Reedus previously explained to ComicBook about Daryl Dixon. "And then it goes horribly wrong, like everything on The Walking Dead. It kind of felt like I was going to see what's new out in the world, you know what I mean? Everybody was safe, and I was gonna go see what's out there."

What's out there is deliberately different from The Walking Dead, which ended after 11 seasons and 177 episodes in November. "The tone is much different, the [cinematography is] much different. The lighting's different," Reedus said. "We're in castles, and the storyline has a religious vibe to it. Part of the story is me around a bunch of people speaking French. I'm trying to figure out like, 'Is this gonna be a fight?'"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th, on AMC and AMC+.



Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage. Visit our SDCC hub for the latest news out of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.