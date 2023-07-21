Rick and Michonne are the ones who live. During a San Diego Comic-Con panel inside Hall H on Friday, AMC revealed the title of the Rick Grimes and Michonne Walking Dead spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The network also released the first teaser trailer (watch it above). Originally developed as a Rick Grimes movie trilogy, Lincoln and Gurira made a surprise appearance at last year's convention to announce that they would reunite in a new series that will be "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." But Rick and Michonne's love story is far from over.

Premiering with a six-episode season in 2024, the show formerly titled The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne picks up years after Rick disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter and Michonne went searching for the father of her children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor). "I've been out there a long time. I lost someone, years ago," Michonne narrates over explosive footage of katana-sliced walkers and CRM soldiers. "And then things changed. I found out that he's alive."

(Photo: AMC Studios)



The red-colored teaser trailer shows glimpses of a blood-splattered, machete-wielding Rick Grimes, who has spent years in captivity working as "Consignee Grimes" at a CRM zombie-culling facility after his fateful helicopter flight with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). The Walking Dead: World Beyond confirmed that Jadis trafficked Rick for entry into the Civic Republic, a fortified city in post-apocalyptic Philadelphia, after she shuttled him away from his friends and family on season 9 of The Walking Dead in 2018.

The Rick and Michonne spin-off "presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC. "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple created the series and executive produces alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Dead City). The Walking Dead Universe veterans Michael E. Satrazemis (Fear the Walking Dead) and Channing Powell (Tales of the Walking Dead) are co-executive producers, while franchise statesman Greg Nicotero — who directed the Rick and Michonne coda that ended The Walking Dead series finale — serves as consulting producer.

Gimple has described the series as an "epic and insane love story" that finds the two characters at their most deadly, as evidenced by the brief but bloody first footage.

"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing," Gimple said on The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special. "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.