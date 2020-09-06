The Walking Dead Star Wants to Join Andrew Lincoln in Rick Grimes Movies

✖

The Walking Dead star Dan Fogler, who joined the zombie drama in its ninth season as Luke, hopes to work with Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln in the franchise's feature film trilogy. Fogler entered The Walking Dead just as its longtime leading man exited the series, taken away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in Season 9 episode "What Comes After." Luke and his group of tight-knit zombie survivors — Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) — wouldn't appear until episode's end, taking place six years after Rick's disappearance.

"I would love to make some interesting appearances in one of the movies coming out, maybe even get to work with Rick. I never got to work with [Lincoln]," Fogler told The Movie Dweeb. "I would love to crossover onto the big screen, that would be fun. I just feel that movie would be epic."

A music teacher pre-apocalypse, Fogler imagines Luke settling at Oceanside with romantic prospect Jules (Alex Sgambati) and restarting his teachings sometime after the end of the Whisperer War.

"He's doing a glee club thing with the kids of Oceanside or something, and maybe Jules is sitting in the audience and she's got a baby, and it looks like everything is fine," Fogler said. "Then I see that behind the kids, there's just a wave of zombies. That would be a cool opening. Then it would be interesting if you had the kids suddenly turn around and they all have bow and arrows."

Fogler previously admitted he expected Luke to die after one season, which would end with the character receiving the same fate as his comic book counterpart. In the since-ended comic saga, Luke is one of the victims murdered by Whisperer leader Alpha.

"I want to stay on. I feel like I won. In the comic books, I was supposed to be one of the heads on the pike," Fogler told Walking Dead co-star Ross Marquand on his 4D Xperience podcast. "In this parallel universe that we have on the TV show, I'm still alive. And I love that I was able to make it past that hurdle. So right now everything is just like, 'Alright, it's all gravy, what's up next?' And I hope I get to stay on all the way to the end."

Joining Lincoln in the untitled Walking Dead film is his series co-star Pollyanna McIntosh, who returns as Anne, the once Scavenger leader formerly known as Jadis. It's believed that recently exited Walking Dead star Danai Gurira will bring Michonne into the film side of the franchise, currently prohibited from shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.