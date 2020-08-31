The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale New Trailer Released

The newest trailer for The Walking Dead Season 10 finale teases the final showdown in the Whisperer War, pitting Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the survivors against Beta's (Ryan Hurst) walker horde. The special one-night-only event airing of "A Certain Doom," which was delayed from April to October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will follow special airings of The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon and the Chris Hardwick-hosted Walking Dead Preview Special (2020). It all leads to the blockbuster-sized tenth season finale, where Daryl issues a warning to the heroes infiltrating the zombie horde: "We're not all going to make it through."

A #TWD Special Event - One Night Only The Whisperer War Final Showdown ☠️ WE ARE ALMOST THERE #TWDFAMILY! Hurry up Oct 4th pic.twitter.com/eQ9yuRgQQG — ɛʐɛӄɨɛʟ քǟʏȶօռ 😷 (@EzekielsPayton) August 31, 2020

Covering themselves in walker's guts to move through Beta's horde undetected, Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and other heroes will face dangers at every turn. Hidden among the dead is an untold number of last-surviving Whisperers, a threat that "ups the stakes quite a bit," according to the episode's director, Greg Nicotero.

"In this particular instance, our people, we know that they know how to move within the herd. We've seen it since Season 1 Episode 2 ['Guts'] when they put the walker guts on themselves. But they've never had to maneuver within a herd that has human beings in it, as well," Nicotero said during virtual Comic-Con. "So the whole challenge for them trying to figure out how they're going to get out of the situation is they can't just be as stealthy as they usually are because there's actually people, there's Whisperers in and among the herd of walkers."

Beta is hell-bent on revenge following the murder of Whisperer pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), slain by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when he infiltrated the Whisperers under orders from Carol (Melissa McBride). Now that Beta has engaged the final battle of the Whisperer War, executive producer Denise Huth has warned this war won't end without casualties.

"We're seeing [the survivors] more together, it's clear that they have some sort of plan, but there's still that fear," Huth said on an April episode of Talking Dead. "There's still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

