Jadis reminds Rick there's no escape for the living in this sneak peek from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3.

"Security and secrecy above all." That's the code of the Civic Republic Military, and it's the code that Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) lives by on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Sunday's new episode (titled "Bye") reunites Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Jadis, his superior officer investigating the new recruit to the Civic Republic's consignment program: "Dana Bethune," a.k.a. Michonne (Danai Gurira), a.k.a. Rick's wife he's just reunited with after eight years. It's a secret kept between foes-turned-friends-turned-foes... for now. ComicBook has an exclusive sneak peek from the episode, which can be watched above.

The third episode, premiering March 10 on AMC and AMC+, sees Rick and Michonne pretend to be strangers as they find a way to survive under the CRM's eye. In the clip, Jadis warns Rick after threatening to kill everyone he loves at Alexandria should he escape with Michonne.

"In the event of my untimely demise, I just put a little file among my possessions telling them everything they need to know about you and all the people that you love. And I imagine that a CRM Reclamation team would have everybody that you love dead within hours of that file's receipt," Jadis says. "You and her leaving with the knowledge of that City and this force? You know that can't be had."

Rick replies that Michonne doesn't belong on the Civic Republic's army base, so Jadis tells him: "Then she shouldn't have come here. But that was her choice. So, what's your choice? Will you tell me that you will not try to leave — again?" If Rick tries to escape with Michonne, Jadis says again, "Everyone back home dies."

"Security and secrecy above all. And I will not jeopardize everything I've made happen for myself," Jadis explains, something made possible when she had Rick helicoptered away eight years earlier. "I won't wait for them to find you — and they will find you — and it'll all blow back on me."



When Rick asks if there's a deal to be made for her to cover up this little liaison, Jadis shuts it down: "No. I'm a believer, Rick."

"She has found her purpose once more. She has found her community, and she is a leader once again, and hoping to continue upwards with her leadership level," McIntosh previously told ComicBook after Jadis crossed over to The Walking Dead: World Beyond. "And she's someone who's very passionate about the world having the capability and possibilities it once has. And I think she's just as driven, and manipulative, and egotistical, and amused by the world, and fun essentially, I'd say too. I'd say yes, she has fun."

McIntosh described Officer Stokes — a surname she took from her former boyfriend, Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) — as an "amalgamation" of Jadis, leader of the junkyard Scavengers, and Anne, the artist who assimilated into Alexandria on season 9 of The Walking Dead.

"It's kind of both of those sides of her coming together, but definitely what Anne went through in Alexandria has really affected how she connects now. And she doesn't go for friends so much anymore," McIntosh said. "She has had heart, but she's not trying to fit in anywhere anymore. She tried that and it didn't work, so she's going to be herself, and she's going to move forward."

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.