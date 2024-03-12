Rick and Michonne take a timeout on the next episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The couple's currently turbulent relationship seemingly reached its breaking point in the season's midpoint, titled "Bye," when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) tried to get his wife Michonne (Danai Gurira) to escape the CRM without him. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) threatened to destroy Alexandria and kill their family if they got away together, and then Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt) had Michonne in her rifle-sight, so Rick made the drastic decision to save Michonne's life by pushing her away.

"I belong here. You don't, and you will never change that," Rick told Michonne. "It's over. Everything we had is broken." Michonne made her own drastic decision to end the episode when she grabbed Rick and jumped out of a CRM helicopter mid-flight. If they're truly broken, Michonne's mission is to piece them back together.



AMC has released a trailer (above) and photos (below) from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4. The Gurira-penned episode, titled "What We," sees Rick and Michonne hole up in a high-rise building as they plot their next move against the Civic Republic's army. The official synopsis: "Rick and Michonne try to find the love they had."



"We needed a timeout," Michonne tells her husband in the footage. The trailer also shows Rick revealing the truth of their situation — "Jadis will destroy our home if I try to leave," he confesses — and apparently weighing whether to activate a device that will alert the CRM to their location. "We don't have to be afraid," Michonne assures Rick, who replies: "Yes. We do."

