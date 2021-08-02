All 10 Seasons of The Walking Dead Streaming Free Ahead of Season 11: How to Watch

✖

For the first time, all past seasons of The Walking Dead are free to stream all month long on multiple platforms. As part of AMC's #ReWatchingDead leading up to the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead — premiering August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 on AMC — all 153 episodes of the zombie drama are now streaming across several services, just in time for binge-watching. The month-long event comes days after all 22 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 became available on Netflix, where the complete series continues to stream for subscribers of that service.

For fans not subscribed to Netflix, AMC announced Sunday all past seasons of The Walking Dead are streaming free on the following services: Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus (via the Stories by AMC channel), VIZIO WatchFree+, IMDb TV, XUMO, Plex, Sling TV, and AMC Networks' own TWD Universe.

No full seasons of The Walking Dead are currently unavailable on AMC+, but the service is the exclusive home of new streaming special series The Walking Dead: Origins and The Walking Dead: Best Of collections, featuring select iconic episodes from past seasons of The Walking Dead. Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead (until August 2) and Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond are also available to stream ad-free on AMC+.

In the 24-episode Final Season of The Walking Dead:

Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.