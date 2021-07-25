The Walking Dead Season 11 Episodes Will Premiere One Week Early on AMC+

✖

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 will air one week early on AMC+ all season long. As part of its ongoing "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, AMC Networks announced earlier this month the season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," would stream early on AMC+ — releasing on August 15 ahead of the August 22 television premiere on AMC. Past seasons of The Walking Dead released episodes early on Thursdays, but AMC+ subscribers will unlock early access to new Season 11 episodes every Sunday beginning August 15.

"August 22 is the premiere [on the AMC channel]. Then, if you can't wait, August 15 on AMC+. That will extend to the entire season. You can watch one week early on AMC+, every episode," Walking Dead executive producer and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple said during the Final Season's San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel. "Then we have [seasons] 11B and 11C, those will be premiering next year. So we have a lot of Walking Dead coming your way."

"Acheron: Part I" is the first of eight episodes in Season 11A, the first part of a 24-episode Final Season Trilogy concluding with The Walking Dead series finale in 2022.

"It's a big story and it takes a lot of turns. We reinvent every eight episodes," Gimple said. "This is three sets of eight, so we're going to put people through their paces. We're going to put the audience through their paces. We're gonna give them an epic, extended goodbye."

AMC+ is also home to a new series of specials, The Walking Dead: Origins, with weekly episodes spotlighting fan-favorite characters Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride) ahead of their return in the Final Season. Accompanying each episode is a Best Of collection of iconic episodes featuring that character and an exclusive sneak peek from the new season.

The AMC+ premium streaming bundle is currently only available in the United States through the following providers: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, Roku, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.