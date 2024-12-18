The Wheel of Time Finally Casts Fan-Favorite Characters for Season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3 has found its royal family. On Wednesday, the Prime Video original series announced that Olivia Williams will play Queen Morgase Trakand, Callum Kerr will play her son Lord Gawyn of House Trakand, and Luke Fetherston will play Gawyn’s half-brother Lord Galad of House Trakand, according to a report by TV Line. The season premieres on Thursday, March 15, 2025 on Prime Video.

Two season in, The Wheel of Time has just begun to introduce its enormous cast of characters. The ensemble will grow even more in Season 3, with the royal court of Andor centered around Williams. She is currently playing Tula Harkonnen on HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, so it won’t be hard for her to pivot to one of the most powerful monarchs in the Westlands. Fans already met her daughter Elayne in Season 2 – played by Ceara Coveney – but she is isolated from her family at the White Tower.

Meeting the other members of House Trakand will deepen Elayne’s characterization as well. Since Andor is a matriarchal kingdom, Elayne is the heir to Morgase’s throne, but her sons are no less important. Kerr’s character Gawyn is the firstborn sibling, expected to become a fearsome warrior to protect and advise his sister as First Prince of the Sword. Fetherston’s character Galad has a less certain position at court as the paternal half-brother of Elayne and Gawyn. His search for his own place in the world will put him at odds with many of the characters we already know.

These three join previously announced new cast members Nuno Lopes and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Lopes plays Morgase’s consort, Lord Gaebril, while Aghdashloo will play a powerful new Aes Sedai named Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan. As always, the Aes Sedai will be at the center of the action this season since Season 2 showed us that “Black Ajah” within the sisterhood is extremely powerful. Meanwhile, this sisterhood is just one of the groups vying for control of Rand now that he has been officially declared the Dragon Reborn.

The Wheel of Time adapts a massive 14-book fantasy series written by Robert Jordan throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and completed posthumously by Brandon Sanderson. Season 3 is expected to cover the fourth and fifth books in the series, for those reading along. The books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. The first two seasons are streaming now on Prime Video. The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres on Thursday, March 15 on Prime Video.